Kovalam Handloom village to get attention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kovalam Handloom Village will be featured in the event to celebrate the 7th National Handloom Day to be held via video conferencing at 11am on Saturday. The function will have Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal as chief guest and Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh as guest of honour.

Textiles secretary UP Singh will also attend the event to be held at Ashok Hotel in New Delhi. Showcasing of the Kovalam Handloom village, developed at the Kerala Arts and Crafts village at Vellar - which is a joint initiative of Government of India and Government of Kerala - will be held as part of the Handloom Day celebrations. Kovalam Handloom village will be connected online through virtual platform with official dignitaries and handloom weavers. States tourism director V R Krishna Teja and director Handlooms and Textiles K S Pradeep Kumar will also attend.

