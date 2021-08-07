KSUM to organise virtual Big Demo Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its effort to connect the startup enterprises with corporates and industrial companies, Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM) will organise a virtual exhibition to showcase their products on August 12 from 10 am to 4 pm. The sixth edition of the virtual exhibition is expected to give a much-needed boost for start-up enterprises in the state and would be attended by major players in the industry, including corporators, government agencies, global investors etc.

The Big Demo Day will showcase 10 start-ups from Kerala that have developed products for improving business, hiring platforms, improving marketing and finance management. The event is being organised by KSUM with the support of various corporate bodies, industry organisations, funding agencies and angel networks.

The exhibition is organised on online platform in the backdrop of the huge acceptance of the Big Demo Day organised by KSUM during the first wave of the pandemic. Those who register will have the opportunity to interact with startups and can register at https://bit.ly/BigDemoDay6.