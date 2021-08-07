Tearful adieu to folk singer and caricaturist P S Banerji

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PS Banerji found his way into the hearts of many music buffs in the state by rendering folk songs, especially Tharaka Pennale in his raw voice. The 41 year-old artist who is a known caricaturist in the state’s art fraternity passed away on Friday morning. He was undergoing post-Covid treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and was suffering from pneumonia. A native of Sasthamkotta, he leaves behind his parents Pachu and Subadra, wife Jayaprabha and children Oscar and Noble. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned his death.

For his friends and colleagues, his demise came as a shock. According to Dhanya Raman, a Dalit activist and one of the close friends of Banerji, he was the iconic figure of folklore music in the state. “After the demise of actor Kalabhavan Mani, it was Banerji who took the folk music to next level.

We follow a Dravidian culture where our folk songs are passed on to us orally by our forefathers and he has played a big role in giving a global exposure to the art form through his performances”. Dhanya adds that Banerji was not acknowledged by society for his contributions and was ignored by many mainstream media. “He was a person who would make us forget our worries and stresses through his pure musical rendition filled with inspiring folk lyrics,” says Dhanya on her way to attend the cremation of her dear friend.

Banerji prior to the pandemic had shared the stage with many prominent musicians including Jassie Gift. Recalling the good times shared with his late friend, Jassie says Banerji’s collections of numerous rhythmic and rare folk songs always mesmerized him. “We had performed in several stages prior to the pandemic. He was an artist who made the initiative to bring folk music to mainstream music. He had handed me lyrics for a song penned by him to compose music for it. It got paused during the pandemic. He has left the world without waiting to hear its final output”. Banerji had formed a music band, Kanal a few years ago for the upliftment of folk music.