Covid vax drive for students, teachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said a mass vaccination drive for students and teachers will be conducted in the state between August 9 and 31. It aims to vaccinate students of degree and postgraduate programmes and teachers in LP and UP schools, he said at the Covid review meeting.

The state government will supply 20 lakh doses to private hospitals at the same purchase price. This is to vaccinate the maximum number of people in minimum time. Commercial and industrial establishments can conduct vaccination drives for the local population. The first dose vaccination for senior citizens will be completed before August 15. Vaccines for the bedridden will be administered at their homes. Shopping malls will be allowed to open from Monday to Saturday starting this Wednesday.