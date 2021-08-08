No ‘balitharpan’ at public places, temples

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of complete lockdown imposed on Sunday and in view of Karkidaka vavu bali ritual, the city police have imposed stringent restrictions. The restrictions will begin from 6 am. The police made it clear that ‘balitharpanam’ will not be allowed at public places or at temples. Strict action will be taken against the violators, the police said in a statement.

Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhayay said police barricades would be erected at city border points to ensure strict inspections. As many as 70 checkpoints h ave been set up at key locations within all station limits in the city. Those working in essential medical services and government essential services will only be allowed to travel.

The city police will take stern action against those who resort to unnecessary travel. Those who are included in government sanctioned essential services have to travel to and from the place only at certain times and they have to carry their official identity card and the certificate of the office head in their hand. Train and air passengers will be allowed to travel on presentation of tickets and other travel documents. Those who are going to be vaccinated will also be allowed to travel.

The ‘affidavit’ can be used only for urgent matters. Only medical stores, milk, vegetable and essential food outlets can be opened. Large stores such as supermarkets are not allowed to operate. Hotels and restaurants will not be allowed to operate ‘take away’ on Sunday and only home delivery is permitted. Tea shops and wayside eateries should not operate. The number of people who can attend weddings will be strictly controlled, the commissioner said.

STRINGENT MEASURES

