Uncertainty looms over future of 315 staff of Vijayamohini mills 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The future remains uncertain for the 315 employees of Vijayamohini mills, functioning under the National Textile Corporation, in the capital as the mill has been lying shut for the past two months due to raw material shortage. The employees on Friday wrote to the Union Ministry of Textiles seeking its immediate intervention to reopen the mill which has been badly affected by back-to-back lockdowns.

The mill had only resumed operations on March 31, after an year of closure. However, it was closed down immediately on May 8, due to the second lockdown imposed by the state government. Though the firm reopened on June 1, the management was forced to shut down operations again on June 15 due to acute raw material shortage. The employees, who have been asked to stay away from work, are yet to receive any assurance of the mill reopening.

Of the total employees, 200 are permanent workers while 125 have been employed on a temporary basis and the remaining are daily wage workers. Though permanent employees receive 50 per cent of their monthly remuneration, temporary and daily wage workers have not received a single penny during the past 18 months. With no financial support, many have been forced to look for jobs-- most men turning to construction and painting while women resorting to work as domestic helpers.

Antony M T, an employee and CITU union leader said they have requested the Union Ministry to resume full operations of viable mills under the National Textile Corporation and ensure the employees are provided financial support. “The Union textile minister should form a high-powered committee to ensure employment for all affected staff,” Antony said. The employees also demanded they be given the salary for the month of July, bonus and annual increment which have been pending for the past one year before Onam.

The NTC management had decided to shut down all mills on March 23, 2020 and cut 50 percent of wages. This was in contradiction to a circular published by the Ministry of Labour and Employment which advised employers of public and private establishments not to terminate their casual or contractual workers. Meanwhile, allegations are rife that the Central government plans to sell the mills as the Ministry of Finance has taken over the operations of 36 central public sector undertakings. The management had earlier maintained they are not in a position to resume operations owing to shortage of raw materials. “The employees will be told to return to work once the crisis is over,” a representative said.

