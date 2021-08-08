STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Uncertainty looms over future of 315 staff of Vijayamohini mills 

Though the unit resumed operations after a year on March 31, it shut down again 

Published: 08th August 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers; Weaving; Textiles

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The future remains uncertain for the 315 employees of Vijayamohini mills, functioning under the National Textile Corporation, in the capital as the mill has been lying shut for the past two months due to raw material shortage. The employees on Friday wrote to the Union Ministry of Textiles seeking its immediate intervention to reopen the mill which has been badly affected by back-to-back lockdowns.

The mill had only resumed operations on March 31, after an year of closure. However, it was closed down immediately on May 8, due to the second lockdown imposed by the  state government. Though the firm reopened on June 1, the management was forced to shut down operations again on June 15 due to acute raw material shortage. The employees, who have been asked to stay away from work, are yet to receive any assurance of the mill reopening. 

Of the total employees, 200 are permanent workers while 125 have been employed on a temporary basis and the remaining are daily wage workers. Though permanent employees receive 50 per cent of their monthly remuneration, temporary and daily wage workers have not received a single penny during the past 18 months. With no financial support, many have been forced to look for jobs-- most men turning to construction and painting while women resorting to work as domestic helpers.

Antony M T, an employee and CITU union leader said they have requested the Union Ministry to resume full operations of viable mills under the National Textile Corporation and ensure the employees are provided financial support. “The Union textile minister should form a high-powered committee to ensure employment for all affected staff,” Antony said. The employees also demanded they be given the salary for the month of July, bonus and annual increment which have been pending for the past one year before Onam.

The NTC management had decided to shut down all mills on March 23, 2020 and cut 50 percent of wages. This was in contradiction to a circular published by the Ministry of Labour and Employment which advised employers of public and private establishments not to terminate their casual or contractual workers. Meanwhile, allegations are rife that the Central government plans to sell the mills as the Ministry of Finance has taken over the operations of 36 central public sector undertakings. The management had earlier maintained they are not in a position to resume operations owing to shortage of raw materials. “The employees will be told to return to work once the crisis is over,” a representative said.

BACK-TO-BACK CRISIS
Though permanent employees receive 50 per cent of their monthly remuneration, temporary and daily wage workers have not received a single penny during the past 18 months.With no financial support, many have been forced to look for jobs-elsewhere 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp