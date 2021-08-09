STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC holds trial run for city circular service

As many as 90 low-floor non-AC buses were utilised for the trial run conducted at East Fort and Peroorkada.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

The redesigned low-floor non-AC buses, to be used for city circular service, parked at the bus bay for a trial run at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC conducted the first trial run of its city circular service on Sunday. As many as 90 low-floor non-AC buses were utilised for the trial run conducted at East Fort and Peroorkada. Transport Minister Antony Raju who reviewed the services said the new services will be operational after two more trial runs. The new service was announced in June this year.

KSRTC plans to operate circular service in seven circles connecting government offices, hospitals, and shops. The buses will have distinct colours to identify the circle in which it operates. The buses will be operated in clockwise and anti-clock wise directions, so that a bus will be available in a bus stop in every 10 minutes.The passengers will be able to hop on to buses in other circles at interchange bus stops, said the minister.The minimum ticket charge will be Rs 10 and the maximum atRs 30. KSRTC will introduce one day travel card for Rs 50.

Travel card

KSRTC plans to operate circular service in seven circles connecting government offices, hospitals, and shops. 
Rs 10: Minimum fare 
Rs 30: Maximum fare
One day travel card for Rs 50

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC city circular service
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp