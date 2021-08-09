KSRTC holds trial run for city circular service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC conducted the first trial run of its city circular service on Sunday. As many as 90 low-floor non-AC buses were utilised for the trial run conducted at East Fort and Peroorkada. Transport Minister Antony Raju who reviewed the services said the new services will be operational after two more trial runs. The new service was announced in June this year.

KSRTC plans to operate circular service in seven circles connecting government offices, hospitals, and shops. The buses will have distinct colours to identify the circle in which it operates. The buses will be operated in clockwise and anti-clock wise directions, so that a bus will be available in a bus stop in every 10 minutes.The passengers will be able to hop on to buses in other circles at interchange bus stops, said the minister.The minimum ticket charge will be Rs 10 and the maximum atRs 30. KSRTC will introduce one day travel card for Rs 50.

