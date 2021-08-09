STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RV university scholarships for Covid-affected students

Bengaluru-based RV University has instituted about 100 scholarships for meritorious students and those impacted by the pandemic.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

scholarship

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bengaluru-based RV University has instituted about 100 scholarships for meritorious students and those impacted by the pandemic. Scholarship equivalent to 100 per cent of tuition fee will be provided for eligible students who have lost one or both the parents to Covid.  Ten  students will be covered under this scholarship in its three schools, which offer Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics and Finance.

The RV University has also instituted several school-specific scholarships. In the School of Economics & Finance, which offers BBA, B Com and BA (Economics) programmes, 100 per cent  of the tuition fee will be provided as scholarship to 10 students who have scored 95 per cent or more marks in the their Class XII or Pre-University Course (PUC) examination. Scholarship equivalent to 25 per cent of tuition fee will be provided to 25 students in BBA and B Com programmes and to 15 students in the BA (Economics) programme, who have scored between 80-95 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

In the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences, a sum of `15 lakh has been earmarked for scholarships in the current academic year 2021-22. Candidates who fulfil the academic eligibility requirements and have demonstrated exceptional co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at the national and international level are eligible for these scholarships. 

