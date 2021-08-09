STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Year-long awareness campaign on ‘Amputation-free Kerala’ begins

Lack of proper awareness about the disease and delay in effective scientific treatment led to a person’s physical disability.

Doctors

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Concerned over the nearly 30 amputations being done daily in Kerala due to vascular diseases, Vascular Society of Kerala (VASK), an organisation comprising expert doctors specialising in vascular surgery and angioplasty in peripheral arteries, has rolled out its year-long awareness campaign ‘Amputation-free Kerala,’ which aims to avoid amputation through effective vascular surgery and make the treatment popular among public.      

As part of the campaign, which coincides with the ‘National Vascular Day,’ VASK, in association with Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Thiruvananthapuram Chapter, conducted awareness programmes across the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.The meeting also expressed concern over the increasing number of patients with vascular diseases due to delay in seeking timely medical intervention. The blockage to the blood passage through the limbs necessitates amputation.

Lack of proper awareness about the disease and delay in effective scientific treatment led to a person’s physical disability.By ensuring timely vascular surgery treatment, the patient can be saved from being crippled by limb amputation, the meeting said.Dr Iype, who is also the Secretary of VASK, said awareness is vital to make ‘Amputation-free Kerala’ mission a reality. More details are available at www.vask.co.in

