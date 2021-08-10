Cop who took Rs 2,000 fine but issued receipt for only Rs 500 suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Monday suspended a civil police officer who had issued a receipt for Rs 500 after receiving a fine amount of Rs 2,000 from a youngster for violating lockdown rules on Sunday.While civil police officer Arun Sasi of Sreekaryam station was suspended, an inquiry has been ordered against station house officer Abhilash David.

The incident that brought much embarrassment to the force occurred on Sunday morning. Naveen, a native of Venchavodu, was stopped by the officers at Sreekaryam junction for venturing out on lockdown day. Naveen and his mother were heading to a nearby temple in their car for offering ‘bali’ when they were stopped. Though Naveen was fined Rs 2,000 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the officer gave him a receipt for Rs 500 only. The incident came to light after the youth posted the matter on social media platforms, which invited harsh criticism against the police personnel.

However, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said it was an error on the part of the civil police officer and that he did not try to trick the youngster. “There were a lot ofpeople who had violated lockdown norms and while writing receipts in a hurry, the policeman made a mistake,” he said.

Balram said when the police officers realised that they had given a wrong receipt, they tried to contact Naveen on his phone and through social media platforms. “But he was not picking up calls. Even a message was sent on Facebook messenger conveying the matter. But he did not respond,” said Balram.