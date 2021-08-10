Opposition puts Kerala govt on back foot over rehab of landslide victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Monday put the state government on the back foot over the tardy pace of rehabilitation of the victims of back-to-back floods and landslides. Since 2019, the landslides at Kavalappara (Malappuram), Puthumala (Wayanad) and Pettimudi (Idukki) had claimed as many as 140 lives. Though monetary donations had poured in from various quarters, the state government has not completed the relief and rehabilitation of the survivors and kin of the deceased till now, said T Siddique while moving an adjournment motion in the assembly.

In reply, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the Pettimudi landside had claimed 66 lives and four persons were missing, while 12 others escaped. The state government has given `5 lakh each to 46 families of those who were killed, while the paper work for the remaining families is under way.

Tata Group has constructed houses for the affected families in the government land at a cost of `1 crore, the minister said. In Kavalappara, the financial assistance for the families of 59 victims was handed over, while 127 families had to be rehabilitated. NRI businessman Yusuff ali M A has built 33 houses for the victims.

GOVT URGED TO OFFER 50% CUT ON COVID JABS

Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Monday demanded the fund collected by the state government through vaccine challenge should be used for providing 50% subsidy on Covid vaccine being distributed through the private hospitals in the state. “In many places the distribution has been politicised. This can be avoided by providing a subsidy,” he said.

Govt spends G94.14 crore on rehab of Vizhinjam fishermen

T’Puram: The state government has spent J94.14 crore so far on the rehabilitation of local fishermen in connection with the development of the Vizhinjam port project, Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil told the assembly. “Of the J94.14 crore, J12.5 lakh was allotted to timber workers, J2 lakh to handloom workers, J1 lakh to oyster raders, J12.35 crore to 262 workers, J5.6 lakh to handloom workers and J52.61 crore to 900 workers,” he said.