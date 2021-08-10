STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition puts Kerala govt on back foot over rehab of landslide victims

The Opposition on Monday put the state government on the back foot over the tardy pace of rehabilitation of the victims of back-to-back floods and landslides.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rejimon, a resident of Pettimudi, straightens a flower garland placed by 6-year-old Priyadarshini’s relatives on her birthday on July 31. Her body is yet to be recovered | Pics: Express

By Express News Service

In reply, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the Pettimudi landside had claimed 66 lives and four persons were missing, while 12 others escaped. The state government has given `5 lakh each to 46 families of those who were killed, while the paper work for the remaining families is under way.

Tata Group has constructed houses for the affected families in the government land at a cost of `1 crore, the minister said. In Kavalappara, the financial assistance for the families of 59 victims was handed over, while 127 families had to be rehabilitated. NRI businessman Yusuff ali M A has built 33 houses for the victims. 

GOVT URGED TO OFFER 50% CUT ON COVID JABS
Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Monday demanded the fund collected by the state government through vaccine challenge should be used for providing 50% subsidy on Covid vaccine being distributed through the private hospitals in the state. “In many places the distribution has been politicised. This can be avoided by providing a subsidy,” he said.

Govt spends G94.14 crore on rehab of Vizhinjam fishermen
T’Puram: The state government has spent J94.14 crore so far on the rehabilitation of local fishermen in connection with the development of the Vizhinjam port project, Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil told the assembly. “Of the J94.14 crore, J12.5 lakh was allotted to timber workers, J2 lakh to handloom workers, J1 lakh to oyster raders, J12.35 crore to 262 workers, J5.6 lakh to handloom workers and J52.61 crore to 900 workers,” he said.

Pettimudi landslide
