STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tuber institute develops organic farming practices

The Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, has developed organic farming practices for tuber crops to increase production and ensure safe and healthy food.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstration of organic farming of tubers in Pathanamthitta district.

Demonstration of organic farming of tubers in Pathanamthitta district.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, has developed organic farming practices for tuber crops to increase production and ensure safe and healthy food. The new organic farming packages which were validated after successful field trails also ensure waste recycling, soil and water quality besides encouraging climate resilient farming.

It took around 17 years to develop the practices resulting in farmers producing safe, organic products of tuber crops. Technologies developed at its experimental farms have been validated in about 60 farmers’ fields which gave convincing results.  Elephant foot yam, the most ideal tuber crop for organic farming, gave 20 per cent higher yield besides reducing calcium oxalate by 20 per cent. 

Training programme
CTCRI plans to organise one-day training on organic farming and distribute organic inputs and agricultural implements to the beneficiary farmers of SCSP programme on Thursday. Interested farmers can join the zoom link with ID: 4354507389 and passcode 695017. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organic farming
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp