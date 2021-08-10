Tuber institute develops organic farming practices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, has developed organic farming practices for tuber crops to increase production and ensure safe and healthy food. The new organic farming packages which were validated after successful field trails also ensure waste recycling, soil and water quality besides encouraging climate resilient farming.

It took around 17 years to develop the practices resulting in farmers producing safe, organic products of tuber crops. Technologies developed at its experimental farms have been validated in about 60 farmers’ fields which gave convincing results. Elephant foot yam, the most ideal tuber crop for organic farming, gave 20 per cent higher yield besides reducing calcium oxalate by 20 per cent.

Training programme

CTCRI plans to organise one-day training on organic farming and distribute organic inputs and agricultural implements to the beneficiary farmers of SCSP programme on Thursday. Interested farmers can join the zoom link with ID: 4354507389 and passcode 695017.