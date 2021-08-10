Youth dies in bike accident, eight critical

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old man died and eight were critically injured in an accident on Monday after the motorcycle the man was riding collided with an ambulance and a car at Korani on the national highway near Attingal. The deceased is Jayaprabhu, a resident of Uthrattathi, Karichayil, Attingal. The Attingal police have registered a case.
