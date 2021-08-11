Congress suspends 2 Kasaragod leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has suspended for six months two local Congress leaders from Kasaragod, who allegedly manhandled MP Rajmohan Unnithan in Maveli Express on Saturday and brought disrepute to the party.

The suspended leaders -- Pravasi Congress Kasaragod district president Padmarajan Aingoth and former councillor Anil Vazhunnorodi -- have also been asked to give a written explanation within a week of accepting the suspension order, if they don’t want to be ousted from the party.

Sudhakaran has also stated that if they fail to give a reply, it will be assumed that they don’t have anything to say further. Rajmohan Unnithan was on his way to Karipur Airport enroute to New Delhi late on Saturday night for attending the Parliament session when these two Congress leaders allegedly manhandled him inside the train.