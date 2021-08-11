STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt to appoint three commissions to reform higher education sector

This was announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu in the Assembly on Tuesday. She was replying to the discussion on demands for grants in the revised budget.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will set up three separate commissions - a Higher Education Reforms Commission to suggest timely reforms and chalk out future plans in the sector, a University Law Reforms Commission to assist the government in amending outdated varsity laws and an Exam Reforms Commission to come up with suggestions on reforming the present exam system.

This was announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu in the Assembly on Tuesday. She was replying to the discussion on demands for grants in the revised budget. The minister said preliminary work on setting up the three commissions has started.

The government had proposed development of 30 inter-university centres as centres of excellence. Bindu said seven inter-university centres, located in five universities are being considered in the first phase of the project.

The selected centres are: Inter University Centre for IPR Studies, International Commercial and Environmental Law and the Inter University Centre for Space Sciences (both in Cusat); Institute of Multi-disciplinary Programme in Social Sciences  and the Institute of Intensive Research in Basic Sciences (both in MG University); Inter University Centre for Renewable Energy (Kerala University) and Centre For Malabar Studies (Calicut University).  The minister said the government was planning to introduce a unified admission system for all state universities. Students would need to submit a single application for all the universities and admission will be given on the basis of eligibility.

Five projects being implemented as part of digital edu

T’Puram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday informed the Assembly about five projects being implemented by the government in connection with digital education in schools. 
# G-Suite platform that allows student-teacher live interaction to be implemented in all schools and a similar platform based on free software will be brought out this year itself.
# Digital devices will be provided to 4.7 lakh students with social participation under the ‘Vidyakiranaam’ project. 
# As part of making more digital classes available to students, a second channel of KITE-Victers will begin telecast

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp