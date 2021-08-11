STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Municipal staff throw off fish kept for sale by woman

Visuals of incident go viral putting the government on the backfoot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be another embarrassment for the state government which has been facing charges of police excesses in the name of Covid control and public outrage over police atrocities, the LDF-ruled Attingal municipality courted controversy after its cleaning staff allegedly threw away a portion of fish which a fisherwoman had kept for sale on wayside. As if this was not enough, the municipality staff took away the rest of the fish in her basket in their garbage truck.

The visuals of the incident went viral on social media soon putting the state government on the back-foot.   The middle-aged woman Alphonsa was selling fish by sitting on the wayside in a place under the municipality limit when the municipality staff arrived. Terming the area as prohibited for footpath sale, the staff forcibly took the fish from her and in the subsequent melee, the fish were strewn on the ground.
Later the staff collected the fish and put them into the garbage truck along with the remaining fish in her basket.

During this time, she was pleading to the staff bending down to their feet as selling fish was her lone source of income and livelihood. When she failed to stop the khaki-clad staff from throwing away the fish, she fell down and rolled on the road crying for help.

Later people who crowded at the place took her to the nearby taluk hospital. The woman, who lodged a complaint with the police against the municipality staff, said she lost thousands of rupees with the cleaning staff destroying the fish kept for sale. Speaking to the media she said: “I don’t know any other jobs. My five-member family has been making a living by selling the fish we source from the neighbouring market”.

However, municipality authorities rejected the charges of staff excesses against the fisherwoman saying they acted based on the complaint of the people against wayside fish sale. The fish vendors in the region were told earlier that fish sale could be permitted only in the market, said authorities. The Attingal police said they received a complaint from the fisherwoman and action would be taken after ascertaining all aspects of the incident.

Earlier, 65-year-old Maryamma, a fish seller from Anchuthengu, alleged that the police threw away a basket of fish into a heap of waste alleging she violated Covid guidelines, which drew sharp criticism from various quarters and the issue was even raised in the assembly by Opposition members.

IT STINKS 
The municipality cleaning staff took away the rest of the fish in the woman’s basket in their garbage truck
She pleaded to the staff bending down to their feet as selling fish was her lone source of income and livelihood. 
When she failed to stop the khaki-clad staff from throwing away the fish, she fell down and rolled on the road crying for help.
Municipality authorities rejected the charges of staff excesses against the fisherwoman 

