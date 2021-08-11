Onam: KTDC to hold payasam fests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation will organise payasam festivals across the state from Wednesday as part of Onam celebrations. Expert chefs of KTDC would come out with delicious payasams without compromising on the traditional taste, quality and aroma of the dessert. The payasam sale counter will be opened at KTDC Grand Chaithram at Thampanoor, here from Wednesday till the Thiruvonam day on August 21 and will be working from 9 am to 9 pm.

Payasam counters will also be operated at Mascot Hotel from August 14 to 21, Bolgatty Palace (Kochi) from August 17 to 21, Ripple Land (Alappuzha) from August 18 to August 21 among others.