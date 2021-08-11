Rape victim alleges bias in police probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another incident of police highhandedness, a Scheduled Caste rape victim has alleged that she was asked by the office of Fort Police Assistant Commissioner S Shaji to appear before the Thiruvananthapuram district court at Vanchiyoor on Wednesday so that her perpetrator gets anticipatory bail.

The 37-year-old woman social worker belonging to Pappanamcode had lodged a complaint with the Karamana police on July 28 against Mahesh Parameshwaran, a senior software engineer working in an MNC in Technopark. Though the police registered an FIR against him, she alleged that the police are lending all support to him.

TNIE had reported on August 3 about Karamana police filing an FIR against Mahesh Parameshwaran, who also runs Hope Charity Trust on Sreerangam Lane at Sasthamangalam, under IPC 1860 and SCand ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015) following the complaint.

The rape had happened on April 28 at her house, a few hours before her father, a retired railway employee, died of heart attack at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Fort Police AC Shaji was entrusted with the investigation.The rape victim told TNIE the investigating team had taken her statements and asked her to appear before the prosecution lawyer at Vanchiyoor district court on Wednesday.

“All these days, I was hoping that I would get justice. But now I have realised that justice delayed is justice denied. Amid the physical trauma I had undergone and then losing my father, I have been humiliated by the probe team. They are asking me to provide the contact number of the IT company where he works, when it is their duty to get such details.