Spot registration for Covid vaccination from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid vaccination will be given through spot registration from Wednesday to August 15 for those above 60 years of age who have not received the first dose, District Collector Navjyot Khosa said here on Tuesday. The collector said the vaccination drive aims to make at least one dose of Covid vaccine available to all those above 60 years of age in the district by August 15. She said the drive should be strictly adhered to Covid protocol, adding that special vaccination sessions will be arranged at health institutions in the district.

1,040 NEW COVID CASES IN DIST

T’Puram: The district on Tuesday reported 1,040 new Covid positive cases. The test positivity rate is 9.8 per cent which is lower than the state average of 15.91. A total of 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 861 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 10,031 patients are still under treatment in the district. The total persons who are under surveillance is 33,016.