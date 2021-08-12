Book on PR Kurup speeches

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released a book titled ‘The Socialist Party in Kerala’, an anthology of assembly speeches made by, the late former minister P R Kurup at a function here. The book compiled by Varghese George and published by Panoor Prism Books was released by handing over a copy to MLA M K Muneer. Power Minister K Krishnankutty was the chief guest, K P Mohanan, chairman of Panoor Prism Books, presided.