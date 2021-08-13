STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Amid Covid surge, tourist bus operators search for respite

The state has around 9,000 contract carriage buses and 600 tourist buses plying to and from others states.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A tourist bus parked in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state has opened tourist spots to visitors, it has not brought any respite to tourist bus operators. With many domestic tourists still reluctant to travel due to the increasing test positivity rate (TPR) in the state, the business of the bus operators, which had been hit since the pandemic outbreak, remains paralysed. 

For over two years, operators of both the inter-state and intra-state luxury bus services have been finding it difficult to mobilise funds for vehicle maintenance, tax liabilities and also for repaying  bank loans. Operators say many are on the verge of suicide as no steps have been taken by the government to revive the sector. 

“Bookings come mostly from families during Onam and Diwali. However, hardly any bookings have been received this time. Since there is a limitation on the number of persons to enter temples, pilgrimage packages have also been affected,” said Binu John, state president of Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA). The state has around 9,000 contract carriage buses and 600 tourist buses plying to and from others states.

“We haven’t been getting bus bookings for even private occasions like weddings because of the limitations. Even though tourist destinations have reopened, we haven’t been benefitted from it. Due to Covid-fear, many families are relying on private vehicles. Several drivers have already left the industry and have taken up other odd jobs,” said Biju Surya, proprietor of Surya Tours and Travels.
“Recently, Maneesh Sasidharan, one of the tourist bus operators was served notice from the Bank of Baroda for the repayment of the loan though he is in huge debt,” said Binu, president of CCOA.
“Many people have lost jobs and are struggling. However, no financial assistance has been provided by the government,” said Prashanthan S, general secretary of CCOA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID cases tourist bus
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp