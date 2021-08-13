Amid Covid surge, tourist bus operators search for respite

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state has opened tourist spots to visitors, it has not brought any respite to tourist bus operators. With many domestic tourists still reluctant to travel due to the increasing test positivity rate (TPR) in the state, the business of the bus operators, which had been hit since the pandemic outbreak, remains paralysed.

For over two years, operators of both the inter-state and intra-state luxury bus services have been finding it difficult to mobilise funds for vehicle maintenance, tax liabilities and also for repaying bank loans. Operators say many are on the verge of suicide as no steps have been taken by the government to revive the sector.

“Bookings come mostly from families during Onam and Diwali. However, hardly any bookings have been received this time. Since there is a limitation on the number of persons to enter temples, pilgrimage packages have also been affected,” said Binu John, state president of Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA). The state has around 9,000 contract carriage buses and 600 tourist buses plying to and from others states.

“We haven’t been getting bus bookings for even private occasions like weddings because of the limitations. Even though tourist destinations have reopened, we haven’t been benefitted from it. Due to Covid-fear, many families are relying on private vehicles. Several drivers have already left the industry and have taken up other odd jobs,” said Biju Surya, proprietor of Surya Tours and Travels.

“Recently, Maneesh Sasidharan, one of the tourist bus operators was served notice from the Bank of Baroda for the repayment of the loan though he is in huge debt,” said Binu, president of CCOA.

“Many people have lost jobs and are struggling. However, no financial assistance has been provided by the government,” said Prashanthan S, general secretary of CCOA.