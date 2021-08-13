Capital reports 933 Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Thursday recorded 933 Covid cases. The test positivity rate is 7.8 per cent. Also on the day, 1,237 people recovered from the disease. In all, 9,790 persons are currently under treatment for the disease in the district. Three health workers figured among the new infections.

15 deaths were recorded in the district. As many as 2,318 people, who showed Covid symptoms, have been quarantined. In all, 33,473 persons are in quarantine.

Besides, 2,119 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms. The total number of doses administered till date stood at 25,72,015. While 18,40,889 people were administered the first dose, 7,31,126 received both doses.