STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital reports 933 Covid cases

In all, 9,790 persons are currently under treatment for the disease in the district.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Thursday recorded 933 Covid cases. The test positivity rate is 7.8 per cent. Also on the day, 1,237 people recovered from the disease. In all, 9,790 persons are currently under treatment for the disease in the district. Three health workers figured among the new infections.

15 deaths were recorded in the district. As many as 2,318 people, who showed Covid symptoms, have been quarantined. In all, 33,473 persons are in quarantine.

Besides, 2,119 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms. The total number of doses administered till date stood at 25,72,015. While 18,40,889 people were administered the first dose, 7,31,126 received both doses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp