STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fish vendor harassment case: Rights panel books Attingal municipal staff

Officials had thrown vendor’s fish on road; fisherwoman’s right violated, says order

Published: 13th August 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case against Attingal municipal officials who had thrown the fish kept for sale by fisher vendor Alphonsa on the road at Avanavanchery. It followed the visit of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and former chief minister Oommen Chandy to Alphonsa at her home in Attingal on Thursday.

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic has asked Attingal municipality secretary to initiate a detailed probe and file a report before September 10. The case will be considered again on September 15.
Terming the incident a human rights violation, the KSHRC order says that the municipal staff had prevented the fisherwoman’s livelihood by throwing the fish catch on the road when people have been in dire financial conditions because of the pandemic. “The fisherwoman had faced bodily harm as well as a severe loss when she was the sole breadwinner of her five-member family,” said the order.

The case was registered based on media reports and after the video of the municipal staff’s action went viral. In the tiff with the municipal officials, Alphonsa’s hand was fractured. Satheesan alleged that the LDF government has been slapping fines on people when they are finding it difficult to make both ends meet. The Opposition had protested in the assembly on Wednesday demanding a reply from Health Minister Veena George over the recent incidents of alleged harassment of fish vendors in the name of Covid restrictions.

Report sought

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic has asked Attingal municipality secretary to initiate a detailed probe and file a report before September 10 
The case will be considered again on September 15
In the tiff with the municipal officials, Alphonsa’s hand was fractured

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attingal
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp