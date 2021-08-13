Fish vendor harassment case: Rights panel books Attingal municipal staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case against Attingal municipal officials who had thrown the fish kept for sale by fisher vendor Alphonsa on the road at Avanavanchery. It followed the visit of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and former chief minister Oommen Chandy to Alphonsa at her home in Attingal on Thursday.

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic has asked Attingal municipality secretary to initiate a detailed probe and file a report before September 10. The case will be considered again on September 15.

Terming the incident a human rights violation, the KSHRC order says that the municipal staff had prevented the fisherwoman’s livelihood by throwing the fish catch on the road when people have been in dire financial conditions because of the pandemic. “The fisherwoman had faced bodily harm as well as a severe loss when she was the sole breadwinner of her five-member family,” said the order.

The case was registered based on media reports and after the video of the municipal staff’s action went viral. In the tiff with the municipal officials, Alphonsa’s hand was fractured. Satheesan alleged that the LDF government has been slapping fines on people when they are finding it difficult to make both ends meet. The Opposition had protested in the assembly on Wednesday demanding a reply from Health Minister Veena George over the recent incidents of alleged harassment of fish vendors in the name of Covid restrictions.

