Irregularities alleged in emeritus prof postings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblower group in the higher education sector, has approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against alleged irregularities in the appointment of three retired teachers as Emeritus Professors in Kerala University’s School of Distance Education (SDE).

According to the petition submitted to the Governor, the three retired teachers were appointed to the posts despite the fact that SDE is not a research centre nor does it have any regular students or research scholars.

The petition said the newly appointed Emeritus Professors cannot be treated on a par with those selected by UGC, other state and Central agencies as well as many universities after following stringent and exhaustive merit-based norms and processes.

The Save University Campaign Committee alleged that the appointments were made not on the basis of merit but owing to political considerations. While one of the applicants was associated with a CPM-backed teachers’ association, another person is related to a Congress leader and former Syndicate member, the petition said.