KTDC’s payasam sale for Onam commences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has been organising payasam festival during Onam for years. This year too, expert chefs at KTDC have come out with a delicious range of payasams. The payasam sale counter was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Muhammed Riyas at the KTDC’s Grand Chaithram in Thampanoor. The event will go on till August 31. Apart from Grand Chaithram, payasam counters will be opened at Mascot Hotel and Tamarind Easy Hotel from August 14.

On August 15, it will start at Loom Land in Kannur. On August 17, it will start at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi and Aahaar Restaurant in Kayamkulam. Ripple Land in Alappuzha will serve payasam from August 18.

One litre of payasam is priced at Rs 350 and for half-litre, it’s Rs 180 including tax. Apart from takeaways, payasam is available through food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.