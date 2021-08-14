Attacks against doctors: Veena George clarifies ‘mistake’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George tabled a revised response before the house on Friday, after her written reply that the government had not noticed any increase in attacks on health workers, the previous day created controversy. In the new response the minister mentioned that attacks against doctors had been noticed.

The minister had clarified that the mistake happened while preparing the answers and requested the Speaker to make correction in the written reply on Thursday itself. She also directed the principal secretary to seek explanation from the officers who prepared the response to the question raised by Mathew Kuzhalnadan.The Opposition raised doubts about government’s intention to offer protection to doctors on duty. They also pointed out the role of CPM men in attacking doctors during vaccine distribution.