Expert comes up with new proposal to save airport road

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The diaphragm wall project being implemented by the Public Works Department (PWD) as a solution to save the Shankhumukham Beach and protect the airport road has come under the scanner yet again.

Radhakrishnan V Nair, a Bengaluru-based architect and an alumnus of CET, has submitted a new proposal to the government as a permanent solution to the problem.He claimed the diaphragm wall is not a feasible solution to save Shankhumukham. Earlier, several other experts had also expressed strong dissent against the diaphragm wall project proposed by the PWD alleging that it was planned without proper study.

Recently, Radhakrishnan met the PWD minister Mohammad Riyas and submitted the new proposal. He has proposed the construction of a watertight wall to ensure the isolation of the road, which is elevated from the sea level, and an ‘L’ shaped concrete structure with additional triangular walls running transversely to connect the watertight wall which would protect the road.

“The road protection alone would cost around Rs 5 crore and the beach development project may roughly cost around `10 crore. The minister was positive about the proposal and I hope they make a decision soon. The entire project can be completed within six months and the road protection project alone can be completed within three months,” he said.

He said the diaphragm wall is useful only in constructing deep basements to counter seepage of water and caving in. He pointed out that the diaphragm wall is more expensive and ill-suited to solve the problem at Shankhumukham.

“I have also proposed the creation of a seafront defence against waves. This would help form an extended beach berm which would be a couple of feet below the road level where the sand is laid in a gentle slope. The raised berm will slope to the natural beach. This method can be replicated where coasts are dangerously low,” said Radhakrishnan.

According to him, the new proposal would help create a leisure area that can be a hub of activity with kiosks, music and lightings, and it will earn revenue. The construction work of the diaphragm wall was launched in October last year to facilitate the construction of the Airport Road which is in a dilapidated condition owing to severe sea erosion and sea advancement. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the agency executing the work on behalf of the PWD couldn’t make much progress because of heavy sea erosion and adverse weather condition.