Man bludgeons woman to death, kills self

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old woman, who sustained head injuries in an attack by a man on Thursday evening, has died at the Medical College Hospital. Saritha, a resident of Mullassery near Karakulam, was bludgeoned with a shovel handle by Vijayamohanan Nair. After the attack, Nair committed suicide by setting himself on fire near the house of his brother near Vengode.

The Nedumangad police said Saritha used to create ruckus at Nair’s house claiming that she was his daughter. Based on Nair’s complaint, Nedumangad police summoned the two to the station on Thursday. Though the police tried to amicably settle the matter, Saritha was unwilling to reach a compromise. Later in the evening, Saritha again went to Nair’s house and picked up a quarrel with him. Enraged, Nair attacked Saritha using the handle of the shovel and she suffered severe head injuries.

While Saritha was moved to the Medical College Hospital, Nair went to his brother’s house near Vengode. Sources said Nair believed that it was his brother who was instigating Saritha to pick up quarrel with him. When Nair found that the house was locked from inside, he doused himself with petrol that he was carrying and lit the flames. Meanwhile, Saritha’s condition turned worse and she died on Friday.