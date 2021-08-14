Mother, grandmother electrocuted, child saved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old woman and her daughter died of electrocution, near Thiruvallam, while trying to save a toddler who had received shock from a grounding wire. Hena Mohan and her daughter Neethu, 29, died while trying to save Neethu’s two-and-a-half year old son, Pranav. The Thiruvallam police said the incident occurred at their rented house near Madhupalam.

Pranav was playing at the front yard, when the incident occurred. The child received electric shock while it touched the grounding wire from the electric meter. On seeing this, Hena and Neethu rushed to save Pranav. As they tried to detach the child from the wire, both of them got electrocuted. Pranav was rescued.