Philosophy students of NSS College give a ‘high five’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year, the joy is double for the teachers of NSS Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram as five students of the college from the same class bagged the first five ranks in BA Philosophy exam conducted by the Kerala University. On Friday, Niranjana A V, Sneha B, Sivakami V S, Varsha V S, Amanchi Dharani and Greeshma Gireesh visited their teachers Vinitha Mohan and Leena K R to express their gratitude with whose support they were able to achieve this feat.

“These students have been consecutively toppers in the five semesters and were equally active in all extracurricular activities of the college. Though classes were conducted online due to the pandemic situation, the students actively participated in live discussions and cleared their doubts. It was their hard work that led them to the victory,” said Vinitha Mohan, assistant professor, department of philosophy.

Niranjana, who scored first rank said a sudden shift to online classes has been very challenging. “However, considering our difficulties, our teachers conducted live interactive classes which proved helpful in excelling in the exam. Notes were shared by the teachers and they even conducted sessions with our friends to exchange our thoughts. We had worked hard for the exam but we never imagined that we would become toppers. So, it was a double joy for us,” she said.

Another unique thing about these students is they all come from science background. Sneha, who secured the second rank, was excited to visit her teachers after a long gap. “The motivation given by the teachers helped me achieve success. Though I faced difficulties with online learning in the beginning, discussions with Niranjana helped me prepare for the exam,” shared Sneha.