Man killed in accidental blast at home

The Venjaramoodu police have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

Published: 15th August 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:54 AM

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old man was killed in a suspected accidental blast when he tried to threaten his wife and family at his house by bringing an explosive from a quarry at Thembamuttom near Venjaramoodu here on Saturday. The deceased is Murali, 46, a resident of Kizhakkumkara puthen veedu, Pullampara. The Venjaramoodu police have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

According to police, the explosion occurred when he tried to create frightening scenes inside the house. The police said Murali was living separately from his wife as they were not on good terms. On Saturday, he came home around 4.30 pm.   

It is learnt that the explosives were kept to intimidate the family members, However, the explosive struck soon after he fell on the floor while entering the house. Murali was a worker of a nearby quarry and he took the explosive from the godown. His body was shifted to the mortuary of the medical college hospital. He leaves behind wife Saritha, sons Vishnu and Vignesh, the police said. A detailed probe is on.

