Three held for murder of octogenarian

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police on Saturday arrested three history-sheeters in connection with the murder of an 85-year-old man, in a brutal assault against the latter which took place at Manjadi here. The arrested are Chandran alias Vattu Chandran, 55, of Kottamukku; Binu alias Payanthi Binu, 47, of Prasanth Nagar and Santhosh alias Peethakittan, 33, of Neerazhi lane. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday when the trio barged into Surendran’s house and attacked him. They had previous enmity with Surendran, the police said. The accused went into hiding and they were nabbed on Friday night.