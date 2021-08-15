STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toll collection on NH66 bypass from Tuesday

Road yet to reach its proposed length of 43 km till Tamil Nadu border

The toll plaza at Thiruvallam 

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite opposition from a section of motorists and local residents, the toll collection on the completed Kazhakootam-Mukkola NH-66 bypass stretch is set to begin on Tuesday. Two-wheelers and autorickshaws have been exempted from paying the fee at the six-lane toll plaza set up at Thiruvallam. Earlier, local residents had come out against the move by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to start toll collection without opening the entire 43-km stretch from Kazhakootam to Karode near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Only, the work on the 29-km stretch from Kazhakootam to Mukkola has been completed.

The NHAI has also released the rates of tolls to be charged from people, which has been fixed by categorising the type of vehicles. For car, jeep, van and other light motor vehicles, the fee for one-way trip is fixed at Rs 70. If it is a two-way trip, the rate is Rs 105. The fee for commercial vehicles in this category registered in the district will be Rs 35.

The rate of Monthly Pass (valid for 50 journeys) for local non-commercial vehicles is Rs 285. For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and mini buses, the fee for one-way trip is Rs 110 and for two-way trip it is Rs 170. The fee for vehicles registered in the district which come under this category is Rs 55.
For buses, trucks ( up to two axles), the fee for one-way trip is Rs 235 while it is Rs 350 for two-way trip. Heavy construction machinery or earth movers having four to six axles need to pay Rs 365 for one-way and Rs 550 for two-way trip. Oversized vehicles with seven or more axles have to pay Rs 445 for one way and Rs 670 for two-way trips.

One Anilkumar Shukla has been selected as the contractor for toll fee collection.According to NHAI project director P Pradeep, all arrangements have been completed and the toll collection is most likely to start from Tuesday. “ Earlier, some approvals for electricity connection and installation of streetlights near the toll booth were pending. Now, the decks have been cleared. There will be six lanes of booths on both sides, located 100 metres apart.

