Thiruvananthapuram: Kodinada-Vazhimukku road development caught in land ownership tussle

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of the 1.5-km corridor from Kodinada near Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku as part of the development of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch of the NH66 is likely to be delayed.

Though the government has issued notification to landowners on both sides of this busy stretch, the frequent dispute and disagreement over the ownership of the land put the project off track.

The dispensation of the compensation can begin only after the disputes are settled. The revenue department has already demarcated the land for the widening and fixed fair value for the compensation. Sources said the compensation distribution could begin only within three months.

Earlier, the widening for this part of the stretch was hit a road block due to the stiff opposition from the traders. Hence the second phase development from Pravachambalam had to end at Kodinada. However, one side of the stretch till Balaramapuram junction was acquired as part of the second phase development as a major portion of the land was owned by the government.

According to PWD officials, they issued the notification two and half months ago. "Though the notification was issued, we need to hear disputes if any. Most of the disputes are related to the ownership of the land," a senior PWD officer said.

"Two or more people claim the ownership of a single land. So the process is on to settle this issue. However, the revenue proceedings are underway to start the land valuation and PWD will soon begin the building valuation," the official said.

"Following this, a consensus over the price of the land is fixed as it varies based on the buildings and location of the land and its proximity to the road. Then, the revenue department will provide the compensation. PWD will call tender soon after the distribution of the amount for land acquisition. Once the new contractor is selected, they will demolish the buildings," he added.

As per the new alignment, the land will be acquired through the old Rajapatha road which is situated near the Thykkappalli mosque. So the existing curved road will be maintained as such so that the mosque can also be protected.

The revenue officials said that the land acquisition at the 300-metre Old Rajapatha stretch is minimal as most of the land is in the possession of the state government. However,a small portion of land needs to be acquired from the private landowners.

The state government decided to take this road due to the minimum land acquisition and to avoid the steep curve near the mosque. This raid will join Vazhimukku near another mosque at Vazhimukku. The revenue officials said that the road could be widened in such a way that the main structure of the mosque is protected.

The development of the stretch will extend up to the BSNL office at Vazhimukku which is situated on the Vazhimukku- Neyyattinkara road.

The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway starting from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram was commissioned in February this year. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd which had undertaken the work competed in two years.

A total of Rs 162 crore was earmarked by KIIFB for the second phase which includes the Kodinada- Vazhimukku stretch. Recently, the state government has accorded sanction for the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of the highway development.

The Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch comes under the second phase of the four-lane NH development from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila. The government had already issued sanctions for the draft alignment. Now, only land acquisition remains along with finalising the project report.

The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border was a long-standing demand of motorists and commuters due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala.

Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass simultaneously, the commuters prefer the previous stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on two sides of the road.

