Thiruvananthapuram woman gets two COVID vaccine jabs back to back

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a lapse in COVID vaccine administration, a 25-year-old woman was injected with two doses in a gap of a few minutes at Malayinkeezhu taluk hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. She is under observation and health officials said her health is satisfactory.

According to them the issue happened due to improper communication between the woman and the nurse administering the vaccine. The woman, a native of Anthiyoorkonam in the district, approached the hospital for her first dose in the morning.

"After getting the first dose she was asked to wait for observation in the next room. But she thought it was a test dose and went back to the vaccine room when another nurse called for people to be vaccinated. Two different nurses gave the dose on two occasions," said an officer the DMO's office.

The woman complained of pain in the hand and was shifted to the general hospital for observation. When she felt better she was allowed to return home.