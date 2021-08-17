Govt officer arrested for taking bribe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance department has arrested a forest section officer for allegedly taking bribe from a contractor. KK Salim, who works in the deputy conservator office of the social forestry department, was arrested while taking Rs 70,000 from Biju, a contractor.

The department owed Biju close to Rs 4 lakh for undertaking various works related to social forestry. Salim allegedly sought 35 per cent of the amount as his cut, which came to the tune of Rs 1.4 lakh. Salim directed Biju to hand over the first installment of Rs 70,000 to him at the deputy forestry conservator office.