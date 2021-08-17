STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inmates of district jail turn farmers

Published: 17th August 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

P Ajaykumar, DIG of Prison inaugurates the official harvest of organic vegetables cultimated by inmates of District Jail in poojappura

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the chaos caused by the pandemic, a group of inmates of District Jail, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, found relief through organic farming. A team of five inmates under the supervision of jail authorities, including superintendent Binod George, has recently harvested organic vegetables like bitter gourd, tomatoes, brinjal, snake gourd, curry leaves, cucumber, and many more.

Organic farming was held as part of the Onam festival under the government’s agriculture scheme, Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari. The initiative was launched in the District Jail in June and the jail authorities facilitated 400 grow bags they bought from the Krishi Bhavan. 

The inmates took up farming voluntarily said Binod George. “Though organic farming is a usual affair in Poojappura Central Jail, we are doing it for the first time. It was mainly launched to engage under-trial prisoners. They were paid `127 per day for their work,” he added.

“With the ongoing pandemic, most of the inmates were stressed. So when we launched the initiative, they were able to relax. They felt energetic and were dedicated to taking care of the plants. Many other inmates also devoted their time to take care of the plants. We only used bio fertilisers for pest attacks. The inmates shared their wish to continue farming after witnessing good yield from their first attempt,” said assistant superintendent, Ajaykumar D R. 

The yield, around 25 kg each, will be distributed first among the jail officials and the rest will be used for cooking Onam meals for the inmates, officials said. 

Comments

