Kovalam Lit Award for Prabha Varma

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s Kovalam Poets Literary Award instituted by Kovalam Poets Memorial Forum will be awarded to noted poet Prabha Varma.

A selection panel consisting of poet Ezhacheri Ramachandran, Vinod Vaishakhi and A G Oleena chose the poet for his tremendous contribution to Malayalam literature.

The jury commented that Varma was successful in interpreting the historical concepts with present scenarios skillfully.

The jury also praised his long poem ‘Kanal Chilambu’ (Anklet of Fire). The jury appreciate d the writing of the poet which was rich with literary elements.

The award will be presented by Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan at a function at Trivandrum Press Club at 2pm on August 19.