Man forges papers to bail out accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 62-year-old man was arrested by the city police for allegedly forging land tax receipts and bailing out a person from judicial remand. Nadirsha, a native of Nemom, was arrested by the Vanchiyoor police. The police said Nadirsha and two others forged the tax receipts in the name of Vithura and Perinkadavila village offices. These were then produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, to bail out Subhash, who was in prison.

During routine inspection, the court officials found that the documents were fabricated. Based on the complaint of the junior superintendent, Vanchiyoor police had registered a case in this regard. The cops said efforts are on to locate the other two accused. Meanwhile, Nadirsha was produced before the local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.