New containment zones in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 32nd ward of Nedumangad municipality has been declared a containment zone and sixth ward of Nanniyode panchayat a micro-containment zone on Monday. District collector Navjot Khosa said only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed will be allowed to function and will open between 7am and 7pm.

Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can remain open till 5pm everyday. Restaurants and hotels can operate only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm. Dine-in and takeaways are not allowed at these areas, the collector said. The public have been asked to purchase essential items from shops closest to their homes.

Markets will not be allowed to operate. Meanwhile, the district administration has withdrawn fourth ward of Perimkadavila panchayat and Muttathara division which includes Pulimoodu junction, CSI church junction, Chanthamukku junction and Paruthikuzhi junction from the containment zone restrictions.