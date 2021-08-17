STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saleswoman held for planting ganja at shop to trap employer

She had allegedly planted drugs at the shop to trap her employer in a narcotics case.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Almost seven months after police seized ganja from the shop of a woman entrepreneur, it has come out a former saleswoman was also involved in the process to trap her employer. Usha, who earlier worked with ‘Weavers Village’, was arrested by the Crime Branch sleuths probing the complaint filed by Sobha Viswanath, the owner of the shop. 

She had allegedly planted drugs at the shop to trap her employer in a narcotics case. It was learnt that the whole episode was masterminded by Harish, son of a prominent hospital owner in the city, to take revenge on Sobha for rejecting his marriage proposal. Crime Branch sources said Usha had helped Vinayaraj, another ex-employee who was arrested in May, to hide the contraband in the shop, which was later retrieved by the police. 

The police had recovered 450 gm of ganja from Weavers Village earlier this year. Alleging that she was being framed up, Sobha had approached the state police chief and also wrote to the Chief Minister seeking a detailed probe on how the drug ended up in her shop. It was during the subsequent Crime Branch probe that the conspiracy was unearthed.

