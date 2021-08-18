STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admissions open for Blockchain Startup prog

The course will be conducted online by experts of EDII and the KBA. 

Published: 18th August 2021 06:49 AM

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), a Centre of Excellence under Digital University Kerala, in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has invited applications for the second batch of Certified Blockchain Startup Programme.The 14-day startup training programme is an initiative of the Prajna, an online learning platform of Digital University of Kerala, that aims to equip individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude to understand and deal effectively with the issues, opportunities and challenges with respect to entrepreneurship, also key necessities towards the establishment of startups in the sector of blockchain technology.

The training programme, which involves six days of Blockchain training and eight days of Entrepreneurship and  Management Training, will help individuals to clearly demonstrate their expertise in entrepreneurship and cherish their dream of setting up business opportunities in blockchain.

The course will be conducted online by experts of EDII and the KBA. The training programme will start on September 6 and the last date to register for the course is September 3. This is the second batch of the CBS programme this year. A minimum of five programmes are expected to be conducted by EDII and KBA in a year.The course is open for individuals, aspiring and existing entrepreneurs and students who wish to establish their own startups or expand their existing businesses to the blockchain industry. 
For information , visit: http://prajna.duk.ac.in/

