STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s first drive-in Covid vaccine centre to open Thursday

The unique feature of the drive is that you can receive the vaccine from the vehicle.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin is being allotted only in 14-18 centres.

Covaxin is being allotted only in 14-18 centres. (Representational image| AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 24-hour ‘Drive Through Vaccination centre 24 x 7’ will start functioning at Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram,  from Thursday, District Collector Navjot Khosa said here on Tuesday. 

The unique feature of the drive is that you can receive the vaccine from the vehicle. You can register for the jab sitting in the vehicle, receive the vaccine and complete the observation. Officers assigned for vaccination procedures will approach the vehicle and do the required procedures. 

All equipment for this drive, which is being organised for the first time in the state, is ready. Vaccination is being given to those above 18 years of age through online registration. Spot registration will be open everyday at 3 pm from Wednesday. It is being organised as part of the ‘Trivandrum Ahead’ initiative of the district administration. The drive is aimed at vaccinating as many people as possible during Onam holidays. A total of 27, 95, 191 doses of vaccine have been distributed in the district. Of these, 20, 38, 904 (59.5%) and 75, 62, 87 (22.1%) people have received the first and second doses so far in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp