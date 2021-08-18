Kerala’s first drive-in Covid vaccine centre to open Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 24-hour ‘Drive Through Vaccination centre 24 x 7’ will start functioning at Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, from Thursday, District Collector Navjot Khosa said here on Tuesday.

The unique feature of the drive is that you can receive the vaccine from the vehicle. You can register for the jab sitting in the vehicle, receive the vaccine and complete the observation. Officers assigned for vaccination procedures will approach the vehicle and do the required procedures.

All equipment for this drive, which is being organised for the first time in the state, is ready. Vaccination is being given to those above 18 years of age through online registration. Spot registration will be open everyday at 3 pm from Wednesday. It is being organised as part of the ‘Trivandrum Ahead’ initiative of the district administration. The drive is aimed at vaccinating as many people as possible during Onam holidays. A total of 27, 95, 191 doses of vaccine have been distributed in the district. Of these, 20, 38, 904 (59.5%) and 75, 62, 87 (22.1%) people have received the first and second doses so far in the district.