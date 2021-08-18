Local bodies should plan integrated projects: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self government bodies should try to find integrated projects in areas like industrial, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing sectors for developing infrastructure in the state or district in the long run. The state government would provide support to such long-term projects, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking after inaugurating the one year-long silver jubilee celebrations of the People’s Plan campaign, he said the urban planning has to be conducted with a broad vision and the state requires a developmental intervention taking note of its environment.

The local intervention in projects would reduce the impact of natural calamities, he said.

“We should also find ways to fully utilise the labour force of the state as 9 per cent of the labour force in Kerala is still unemployed. The state has a population of 52 per cent of female while only 24.6 per cent of them are engaged in various employment schemes. Further, a lot of youths have been passing out from various institutions after studying vocational courses.

We have to create regional opportunities to make use this labour force,” he said. The participation of youth in people’s planning should be ensured and the technological advancement and emergence of social media should also be used for the empowerment of the people planning, he said.