Three caught peddling party drugs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three youths engaged in drug peddling were arrested by Excise officials in two separate operations near Kazhakoottom on Tuesday. Two bike-borne youths carrying two kilograms of ganja were nabbed at Venchavodu near Sreekaryam, while another youth ferrying LSD stamps and MDMA synthetic drug was arrested from Pangappara.

Those arrested near Sreekaryam were identified as Nandu, 21, of Sreekaryam and Visakh, 23, of Kazhakoottom. Muhammed Sanu, 25, of Pangappara, was arrested for carrying synthetic drugs.

Excise sources said the three were peddling drugs in the guise of food delivery boys. As they were carrying drugs in their delivery bags, they were seldom blocked during vehicle checks. The drugs used to be sold to techies and students. The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.