Five lakh patients receive free dialysis

Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust Kerala has been inducted into the Asian Book of Records and the All India Book of Records for its various services to charity. 

Published: 19th August 2021 07:13 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya released the brochure celebrating the completion of 5 lakh free dialysis by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust at an event held in Thiruvananthapuram. Navajeevanam — a free dialysis project — is being implemented by the trust to help families of kidney patients, who are struggling to cover the treatment cost.

Founder and executive director of the trust K N Anandakumar said the trust has been able to provide relief for 5,03,738 patients via 20 centres in 13 districts since the launch of the programme. Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust Kerala has been inducted into the Asian Book of Records and the All India Book of Records for its various services to charity. 

