STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

English translation of Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri’s poems released 

Noted poet Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri’s poetry prompts one to look within, nudging the consciousness towards a universal whole.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Poet Madhusoodanan Nair releases ‘Nights and Days in Ujjaini’, an English translation of poems by Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted poet Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri’s poetry prompts one to look within, nudging the consciousness towards a universal whole. His poems touch upon all aspects of life and opens up a vast spectrum of changing times to his readers, said poet Madhusoodanan Nair. 

He was speaking on the occasion of the online release of ‘Nights and Days in Ujjayini’, the English translation of poems by Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri. He released the book by handing over a copy to poet Prabha Varma. The book, translated by MN Namboodiri is published by the Centre for South Indian Studies and was designed by noted  calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri.  

“Usually translation of great poetry is difficult, as the translator has to get into the skin of the poet, and grasp the inner workings of his mind. I do hope this translation is able to garner readers from across the globe, so that the whole world acknowledges Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri’s poetically brilliant vision of life,” he said. He was also all praise for Bhattathiri’s artistic rendering of the book.  

Prabha Varma said Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri’s poems are akin to guiding lights in the modern world. “He has left for us a collection of poems that guides the new generations towards the paths they ought to tread. Only a visionary like him can write poetry that foresees what lies ahead. The translation was aptly able to capture the essence of his poetry without losing out on its  soul,” he said.

Translator M N Namboodiri joined the virtual ceremony from California. Artist Bhattathiri, Vishnu Narayannan Namboodiri’s daughters Dr N Adithi, Aparna Sreekumar,  sons-in-law advocate Venmani Radhakrishnan Namboodiri, Sreekumar Kakkad and Jessy Narayanan of Malayalam Pallikkoodam also spoke. Children recited Namboodiri’s poems. 

The book is a collection of notable poems by Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri and includes ‘Nights and Days in Ujjaini’, ‘Remembering Shelly’, ‘The Poet’s Guest’, ‘Childhood Love’, ‘Vanaprastha’ and ‘Phases of the Moon’. Madassery Neelakantan Namboodiri who translated the work is a researcher in Nuclear Chemistry at Stony Brook University, New York, A&M University Texas and University of California Livermore Laboratory for more than 60 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp