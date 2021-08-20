Attingal municipality suspends two employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal municipality has suspended its two employees who misbehaved with a woman fish vendor. They had strewn the fish from the basket of the woman for conducting sale on the footpath, against the direction of the municipality.

The incident on August 10 had invited much criticism from the public and also the Opposition parties. The victim Alphonsa was left with a broken left hand and bruises on the other hand after the melee. She was selling fish at the Avanavanchery junction after markets were closed to Covid restrictions. The suspended employees are junior health inspector Mubarak Ismail and contingent worker Shibu.