Man arrested for duping Tamil Nadu native

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old man, who allegedly duped a Tamil Nadu native of `9 lakh by promising to arrange a senior lawyer in the Supreme Court for filing an appeal, was arrested by the city police. Rohit, a resident of Pettah, was arrested by the Vanchiyoor police based on a complaint by Rajasekhar, a Chennai native.

The police said Rohit started swindling money from Rajasekhar from 2018. Rajesekhar was in requirement of an advocate to file an appeal in the Supreme Court and he took the help of Rohit, who claimed that he would arrange the service of a leading lawyer to argue the case. The accused allegedly received `9 lakh from the bank accounts of Rajasekhar and his relatives.