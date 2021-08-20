Social activist molested at Menamkulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old woman was molested by an unidentified man at Menamkulam on Thursday evening. The woman, who is also a social activist, was returning from work on her bicycle when she was attacked in broad daylight.

The man, according to the victim, was in an inebriated state and groped her. She was saved by the locals, who rushed to her help seeing the incident. The victim, meanwhile, managed to click a photograph of the attacker and handed it over to the cops.

Kazhakuttom police SHO J S Praveen said they have received a complaint from the victim and started a probe on the matter. “The suspect was travelling on a bike. A row occurred between the woman and the suspect over a traffic-related incident. We are trying to identify the suspect,” the officer said.